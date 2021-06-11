Sunderland are keen on Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross, according to a report by Football Insider.

Sunderland are battling it out with Championship side Blackburn Rovers to sign the youngster.

Ross, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Aberdeen have offered him a new deal but he is yet to put pen-to-paper with the Scottish Premiership side.

The midfielder is believed to be interested in a move down south which has alerted the attention of Sunderland.

Ross has been on the books at Aberdeen since the age of 10 and has risen up through their academy.

He has made 14 appearances for the Dons’ first-team so far in his career and has also had loan spells away at Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers to get some experience under his belt.

Ross’ future at Aberdeen is currently hanging in the balance and they could lose him to a team in the Football League.

Thoughts

Sunderland are in need of a few signings this summer to freshen up their squad for another year in League One.

Ross would be a good long-term addition for the Black Cats and would give them more options and depth in their midfield department.

Lee Johnson’s side could struggle to land him though if Blackburn come in and offer him a Championship move.