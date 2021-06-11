Blackburn Rovers could try and bring back Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackburn Rovers are likely to ‘initiate future conversations’ with Manchester City over a potential return for the defender.

Tony Mowbray wants to bring in another centre-back this summer and he fits the bill for the Lancashire side.

Harwood-Bellis, who is 19 years old, is also a target for Brentford, as reported by The Sun.

Read: Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool keen on Arsenal defender

The England youth international joined Blackburn on loan during the January transfer window in his first loan move away from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side gave him the green light to head off into the Championship to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Harwood-Bellis slotted in nicely into Rovers’ side and went on to make 19 appearances for them in all competitions.

They would now like to bring him back to Ewood Park as they prepare for next season but will face competition.

Brentford are gearing up for life in the Premier League next term and could see him as someone to boost their defensive options.

Read: Blackburn Rovers keen on AFC Wimbledon man

Harwood-Bellis is from Stockport and joined City at the age of six. He has since risen up through their academy and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has played eight times for City’s senior side so far but may well head out on loan again for the next campaign.