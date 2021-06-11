Cardiff City are lining up a move for Wolves’ Ryan Giles, according to a report by Football Insider.

Cardiff City are looking to beat competition from elsewhere in the Championship to get him on a season-long loan.

Giles, who is 21 years old, spent last term on loan in the second tier with Coventry City and Rotherham United respectively.

He may well be allowed to leave Wolves again this summer to get more experience under his belt.

Giles is a product of Wolves’ academy and rose up through their ranks. He has played once for their first-team in an FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town in January 2019.

He then joined the Shrews on loan a season later after spending time away in non-league at AFC Telford United.

Coventry swooped to sign him last year but he only played once for the Sky Blues after the 2019/20 season was halted.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins’ side re-signed him last summer and he spent the first-half of the past campaign with them – playing 21 times in all competitions.

The ex-England youth international was then recalled by Wolves in January and shipped out to Rotherham the next day for a change of scene.

Giles made 23 appearances for the Millers but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to League One.

Cardiff could now hand him another chance in the Championship and are plotting a move to lure him to Wales.