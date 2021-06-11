Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous is wanted by Galatasaray, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Hibernian are facing a battle to keep hold of their defender with the Turkish giants ‘preparing’ a bid to sign him.

Porteous, who is 21 years old, is also a wanted man in England with QPR and Millwall linked over recent times, as per a report by the Scotsman.

He is a key player for Hibs and they will not want to lose him this summer.

Porteous is a product of their academy and was loaned out to Edinburgh City to gain some experience before making his first-team debut for Hibs against Montrose in 2017.

The defender has since gone on to play 91 times for the Edinburgh outfit, chipping in with eight goals from defence.

He still has another couple of years left on his contract so Jack Ross’ side are under no pressure to sell him just yet. However, their resolve would be tested if a strong offer came in.

Thoughts



Porteous has a bright future ahead of him in the game and will want to test himself outside of Scotland soon.

Galatasaray would be an interesting move if they are able to lure him away from Hibs but there would be question marks over whether they would be able to give him regular game time.

QPR and Millwall may well be keeping tabs on his situation this summer.