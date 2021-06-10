Sheffield Wednesday looks to be ‘the most likely destination’ for in-demand Stoke City striker Lee Gregory, according to Football League World.

Sheffield Wednesday are in direct competition with two clubs in the division above them, with Championship sides Derby County and Middlesbrough both vying for his signature this transfer window.

Gregory joined Stoke City from Millwall in 2019 and went on to make 50 appearances for the Potters, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in that time. He joined Derby County on loan in January 2021, scoring three and assisting once in 11 games.

With his contract up at the end of this month, the 32-year-old looks set to leave the Bet365 Stadium shortly. He will become a free agent and will be able to join a club of his choosing for no transfer fee.

Middlesbrough have allowed both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to leave this month, whilst Chuba Akpom could also depart in the coming weeks. This leaves Neil Warnock’s side seriously lacking up front and the veteran boss has prioritised a striker or two this summer.

Similarly, Derby County are looking to bolster their attacking options. Forward Martyn Waghorn’s contract hangs in the balance as things stand, with the Rams set to release their retained list in the coming days.

Gregory however, is likely to join up with Sheffield Wednesday in a bid to help the recently relegated side bounce back to the second tier at the first time of asking. They are in serious need of a rebuild after releasing 21 players this month.