West Brom were thought by some to be a viable side capable of staying in last season’s Premier League. That didn’t happen and the Baggies were relegated.

West Brom not only face the task of dragging themselves back into Premier League-challenging form but they also face having to appoint a manager to guide them to it.

As results tumbled last season, head coach Slaven Bilic paid the price and the axe fell on his time at The Hawthorns.

The West Brom job is a prestigious one and it has seen the likes of Chris Wilder, the ex-Sheffield United boss, linked with the top seat at the Black Country club.

However, despite Wilder being the unanimous favourite for the job with the West Brom board, the appointment was blocked by Baggies owner Guochuan Lai according to local reporter Joseph Masi.

Former Huddersfield Town and FC Schalke coach David Wagner was also another name heavily linked with the club.

Now sports reporter Pete O’Rourke has thrown a shock name into the mix with this tweet:

Derek McInnes is emerging as a serious contender for West Brom job. The former captain would be a popular choice for Baggies fans as they search for a replacement for Sam Allardyce. #wba #WBAFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 10, 2021

McInnes is a former West Brom player, having turned out for the Baggies for three years after arriving from Glasgow giants Rangers at the start of July 2000.

The former Baggies captain featured in 87 games for West Brom – scoring six goals – before moving back north of the border with Dundee United.

O’Rourke has McInnes down as “a serious contender” for the Hawthorns hotseat but it is somewhat a name out of leftfield given the name already mentioned.

McInnes does have experience and would be coming into the West Brom job on the back of an eight-year, 377-game stint as Aberdeen boss that ended in March of this year.