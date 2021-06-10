Wigan Athletic were a side dealt a particularly horrible hand when taken over by Au Yeung Wai Kay who put them into administration.

Wigan Athletic going into administration meant that a points deduction was mandatory and that came about at the end of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

Administration meant changes and one of those changes saw the club having to sell regarded youngsters as they battled to stay afloat.

The Latics battled hard last season and managed to avoid the drop by a single point – finishing in 20th place on 48 points.

Now the restructuring and rebuilding job begins and the thoughts behind that process have already started.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon tweets that one player where the interest is “very live” is Portsmouth’s Tom Naylor:

Wigan. Tom Naylor thing very live. Free agent. Portsmouth skipper in his time. Centre half or def mid. Others keen but Latics noses in front. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 10, 2021

Naylor started out at Mansfield, breaking into the first-team picture with the Stags in July 2009. He left there for Derby County in November 2011 – going on to make just 10 appearances for the Rams during his time at Pride Park.

Naylor is currently coming towards the end of his contract at Portsmouth, having rejected the offer of a new deal at Fratton Park. Wigan look to be taking advantage of his soon-to-be free-agent status.

In total, Naylor has 149 appearances (13 goals/one assist) during his time at Pompey, having joined them from Burton Albion on a free transfer in July 2018.

As Nixon points out, Naylor was Portsmouth’s captain for pretty much all of last season in League One – a campaign where he scored six goals whilst flipping between a defensive midfield and central midfield role.

Landing Naylor, who has already proved he can do a job in League One, would be considered as something of a coup should the Latics manage to pull this deal off.