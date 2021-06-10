Blackburn Rovers are interested in Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to bring in another centre-back this summer.

Ballard, who is 21 years old, impressed on loan at Blackpool last season and is expected to make a move to the Championship for the next campaign.

The Tangerines want to bring him back to Bloomfield Road but will face competition for his signature.

Ballard joined Neil Critchley’s side in October last year and enjoyed regular football for the Seasiders last term as they won promotion from League One.

The Northern Ireland international has been on the books at Arsenal since the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners and he had a loan spell away at Swindon before rocking up at Blackpool last year.

Ballard is believed to have a number of suitors in the Championship now and Lancashire Live say he is a player Blackburn ‘like’.

Tony Mowbray’s side have a busy summer ahead of them and are in the hunt for some defensive reinforcements.

Blackpool will hope they can re-sign him as they prepare for life in the second tier. They have already brought in Dan Grimshaw and Reece James but face a battle to lure Ballard back to the seaside.