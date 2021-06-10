Brentford have today confirmed that Emiliano Marcondes will leave the club at the end of this month – Nottingham Forest, QPR and Norwich City were all linked with him earlier in the season.

Marcondes, 26, is one of three Brentford players set to leave the club at the end of the month following the expiry of their contracts, alongside Luke Daniels and Henrik Dalsgaard.

Earlier in the season, Daily Mail reported that Marcondes was ‘attracting interest’ from all of Nottingham Forest, QPR and Norwich City ahead of this summer.

FC Midtjylland have also been linked over the course of the campaign just gone.

Marcondes joined Brentford from Nordsjaelland midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

He’d struggled to make an impact upon arrival and would managed just 13 Championship appearances across the course of the 2018/19 season.

The following, he spent time on loan with Midtjylland but the season just gone was arguably his best for Brentford.

He featured 34 times in the Championship, scoring twice and grabbing two assists – he scored the second goal in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Championship play-off final last month.

A relatively experienced Championship player then, his previous links to a trio of Championship clubs were unsurprising.

On the face of it, QPR’s links might have been taken with a pinch of salt given their rivalry with Brentford, but ex-Bees boss Mark Warburton has already brought in the likes of Yoann Barbet from the club previously.

Norwich City might well drop their interest after promotion, whilst Nottingham Forest could really be interested after seeing their loan players return, and leaving a distinct creative void.