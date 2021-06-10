Birmingham City and Preston North End are ‘being linked’ with a move for Fenerbahce’s Mathias Jorgensen, as per Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur (via BirminghamLive).

Jorgensen, 31, is formerly of Huddersfield Town.

The Danish defender joined the Terriers ahead of their 2017/18 season in the Premier League and would feature in all 38 Premier League games that season.

He left after another season in West Yorkshire for Fenerbahce, where he’s spent the campaign just gone out on loan with FC Copenhagen.

Now though, reports in Turkey (via Birmingham Live) have linked both Birmingham City and Preston North End with a summer move – his Fenerbahce contract expires in 2022.

Jorgensen played a crucial part in Huddersfield Town’s initial Premier League survival but his side were relegated in the next, and he was quickly moved on.

He’s not managed to settle since having spent time on loan with Dusseldorf in the 2019/20 campaign, and now Fenerbahce look keen on cashing in before losing him for free this time next year.

Either Birmingham City or Preston would present great opportunities – both clubs will have improved hopes of better seasons next time round after finishing strongly.

Lee Bowyer came in and immediately turned Blues’ fortunes around, whilst Frankie McAvoy guided Preston to a 13th-place finish after his side won their final four games of the season.

It could well be a cut price that either side could sign Jorgensen for this summer and expect the race to heat up with reported interest now coming from the Championship.

He’s a player with good experience having played across Europe and at 31 he should have a few more years left in the tank.