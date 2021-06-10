Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson is ‘adamant’ that defender Dael Fry will not leave the club in the coming months, as reported on The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough centre-back Fry has been attracting attention from the Premier League, with Southampton, Leeds United, Burnley, Wolves and newly promoted Brentford all showing an interest. However, it is the latter that are said to be in pole position to sign him.

But with Fry one of Middlesbrough’s prized assets it would take a substantial bid for them to part ways with the 23-year-old. There are rumours that the club are holding out for an offer of around £15 million but there are new developments in the transfer saga.

Chairman Steve Gibson is ‘adamant’ that key players will not be leaving the club this summer. That includes both Fry and midfielder Marcus Tavernier, who is reportedly on several clubs’ radars.

With Fry looking likely to stay at the club for another season, he will be hoping to achieve promotion to the Premier League with his boyhood club. The defender played seven times when Middlesbrough were promoted to the top flight back in 2015/2016, but was loaned out to Rotherham United during their subsequent Premier League campaign.

Since then he has gradually become a vital part of the first-team fold and formed a solid partnership with Grant Hall when fit last time out.

THOUGHTS

Manager Neil Warnock claims to have the best back four in the division at Middlesbrough and Fry is key. Alongside Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola, Boro have the foundations of a solid team. Therefore, it is no surprise they want to keep hold of Fry this summer.