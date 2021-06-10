West Brom have today ended their pursuit of former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, after reports last night claimed that the Baggies were closing in on appointing the German.

West Brom looked all but set to appoint Wagner after last night’s reports. But those reports sparked a large online vitriol against the move and now West Brom have pulled their interest in the former Huddersfield Town boss.

It comes after the Baggies were pursuing Chris Wilder for a couple of weeks and at one point, that move looked to be gaining some serious traction.

Thought it would fall through similarly to how it has with Wagner this morning, and that might leave Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton in pole position to land the job.

The former West Brom player and coach saw his Lincoln City side fall short in the League One play-off final last month and soon after, reports emerged linking him with The Hawthorns vacancy.

Lincolnshire Live recently claimed that West Brom have made ‘no contact’ with the 45-year-old before the news of Wagner broke, but with that crashing down within the space of 24 hours it could see the club quickly revert their attention to Appleton.

He’d be a solid choice but his lack of Championship experience would be a cause for concern.

His prior links to the club would obviously play a big part in an potential move. West Brom really need to get an appointment over the line but as time ticks on, they risk making a hasty and ultimately bad appointment.

That could well have been the case with Wagner, but time will tell what West Brom’s next season in the Championship holds.