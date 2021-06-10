Liverpool could potentially part ways with forward Taiwo Awoniyi this summer – the 23-year-old is wanted by all of Fulham, Stoke City and West Brom.

The Athletic have reported that Liverpool could look to sell the Nigerian ace this summer.

He’s spent the last few seasons out on loan having last featured for Union Berlin, where he scored five goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances.

Awoniyi has supposedly been permitted a work permit to secure a move elsewhere in the UK, as per The Athletic, and could turn out for any of Fulham, Stoke City or West Brom who’ve all been credited with an interest in signing the £8million-rated striker.

For both West Brom and Fulham, two of the Premier League’s three relegated teams alongside Sheffield United, they look as though they could both be in need of a main striker going into the 2021/22 campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future at Craven Cottage looks to be uncertain, whilst the likes of Karlan Grant has come into the headlines since his the Baggies’ relegation.

For Stoke City, they’re due to welcome back Tyrese Campbell soon and that for Michael O’Neill will be a huge positive – the striker suffered a long-term injury right near the start of the season just gone and the Potters weren’t the same after.

Still relatively unproven though, Awoniyi would certainly be a gamble for any of the linked Championship clubs.

Liverpool though are seemingly keen to cash in on some of their fringe players and could yet be forced to sell well below that £8million valuation.