Birmingham City have entered talks with free agent Alex Pritchard, according to a report by Football League World.

Birmingham City are exploring the possibility of signing the attacking midfielder this summer.

Pritchard, who is 28 years old, is available after being released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

He was linked with a move to Derby County in January, as reported by The Athletic.

Journalist Sean Gallagher reported this past winter that QPR are potential suitors, whilst Bristol Live have suggested he is also a target of Bristol City’s.

However, Birmingham have now entered the frame and are in discussions.

Pritchard started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Spurs at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion to gain experience.

Pritchard left on a permanent basis for Norwich City in 2016 and spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Carrow Road before Huddersfield snapped him up.

He scored three goals in 73 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire club before they parted company with him last month.

Thoughts

Pritchard needs to get his career back on track and would be a decent addition for Birmingham on a free.

There is no doubt he has quality and he can be a top player at Championship level if he is fit.