Wigan Athletic are poised to win the race for Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Wigan Athletic are understood to be closing in on the signing of the winger on a free transfer.

Edwards, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and Ipswich were trying to keep him. However, they are losing him for nothing now to a fellow League One side.

He had other clubs linked with him with Sunderland and Preston North End said to be keen, as reported by Football Insider.

Read: Wigan Athletic linked with free agent striker

Football League World also reported that he was a target for MK Dons.

Edwards joined Ipswich in 2018 and has since made 109 appearances in all competitions for the club, chipping in with 14 goals from the wing.

He is an experienced winger in the Football League and has played 300 games in his career to date, having previously had spells at Swansea City, Crawley Town and Peterborough.

Read: Sunderland keen on AFC Wimbledon man

Thoughts

Edwards would be a great signing for Wigan on a free transfer. It is going to be a busy summer at the DW Stadium and they could be a side to keep an eye out for next season in League One.

The calibre of player the Latics have been linked with so far this summer has been decent and these are exciting times for Leam Richardson’s side.