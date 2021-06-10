Middlesbrough were unable to agree terms to keep Ashley Fletcher at the club past his contract end date, with the striker leaving this month.

Middlesbrough allowed Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Jordan Archer to depart, whilst Neeskens Kebano, Marcus Bettinelli, and Yannick Bolasie returned to their parent clubs Fulham and Everton after their loan deals came to an end.

The forward recently spoke out about his exit from the Riverside to BBC Radio Tees, claiming he did want to stay, but the decision ‘was taken out of his hands’, instead deciding to try his luck elsewhere. He also advised that he felt ‘let down’ by Middlesbrough but insisted there was no ‘bad blood’ between the player and the club.

“I was offered a new deal around Christmas time,” he revealed.

“As a 25-year-old Championship striker that’s getting to a dangerous time for the football club, because from January I’m free to speak to other clubs. So I felt a little bit let down by the club.

“We’d spoken earlier in the season but agreed to wait until a little bit later to see what was happening because I was injured as well.

“So in a way I had a little bit of power in terms of what I do going forward with my career. I’m 25, English, had a decent season the year before, so it’s obvious you’re going to attract interest.

“The ball was in my court. I was injured at the time and I just said to the club I wanted to come back and get myself fit and we’d speak at the end of the season. I had that power in deciding where to go because I was on a free transfer.

“I did want to stay at Middlesbrough, but other things come along and you have to take a look at it as well. Ultimately, the decision was kind of taken out of my hands. But there are no regrets and no bad blood.”

Now with Fletcher and Assombalonga having left Middlesbrough, Chuba Akpom looks to be the only senior striker at Neil Warnock’s disposal. Duncan Watmore filled in there last season on occasion, whilst there were also a handful of cameo appearances for youngster Josh Coburn.

Fletcher has been interesting Watford and is reportedly set to sign on a long-term contract for the recently promoted Premier League side. However, the former Barnsley and West Ham United man could not comment on the speculation.