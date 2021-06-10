Bristol City are no longer interested in signing ex-Middlesbrough man Britt Assombalonga, according to Bristol Live.

Bristol City are looking to the transfer market to acquire a new striker, following the departure of Famara Diedhiou and were reportedly keen on Britt Assombalonga as a replacement.

Assombalonga was released from his contract early at Middlesbrough last season and he is still looking for a new club. But it seems as though his wage demands are a sticking point for the majority of sides looking to pursue him.

The report from Bristol Live states that although former Robins boss Lee Johnson was a big fan of the striker and a swap deal between Assombalonga and Diedhiou was on the cards in previous windows.

However, with his wages ‘in excess of £30,000 a week’ it meant any deal would ‘not be feasible’, unless the 28-year-old was willing to take a pay cut.

There has also been interest in the player from the likes of Scottish Premiership champions Rangers and a return to former side Nottingham Forest amongst others. Although, nothing has materialised as of yet.

Assombalonga played 161 times for Boro since arriving from Forest in 2017 for a club record fee of £15 million. During that time he managed to score 47 goals and register four assists.

Along with the forward, Middlesbrough released Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, whereas loanees Marcus Bettinelli, Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie returned to their parent clubs Fulham and Everton respectively.