Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Accrington Stanley are all being linked with a move for non-league striker Elliott Nevitt.

The Football League trio are all said to be chasing the Warrington Rylands attacker, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Nevitt made the headlines last month after scoring a hat-trick in the FA Vase final at Wembley.

The Liverpudlian joined Warrington Rylans last year but could be in line for a big move somewhere this summer.

He has also played for the likes of Burscough and City of Liverpool FC in the past.

Crewe are gearing up for another season in League On next term and are in the hunt for some additions to their squad.

They have made their first summer signing this week in the form of forward Chris Long from Motherwell.

Their rivals Port Vale have also been credited with an interest in Nevitt and will also be looking to bolster their squad over the next couple of months.

Darrell Clarke is preparing for his first full season in charge at Vale Park and will be looking to guide them out of League Two next term.

Accrington are the final club to be mentioned in the pursuit of Nevitt.

John Coleman finished 11th in League One last season, a point above Crewe, and were seven points off the Play-Offs.