Sunderland are being linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon defender Terell Thomas.

Sunderland are keeping tabs on his situation with Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers also keen, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Thomas, who is 25 years old, has impressed in League One for Wimbledon over the past three seasons and they are set to face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

The centre-back joined the Dons in 2018 and has since made 90 appearances for them in all competitions.

He started his career at Arsenal but switched to Charlton Athletic as a youngster in 2009.

Thomas never made a senior appearance for the Addicks and left the club four years ago after loan spells away at Woking.

Wigan Athletic came calling in 2017 and he made eight appearances for the North West club before switching to Wimbledon.

Thomas is a wanted man in the Football League right now and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.

Thoughts

Sunderland have a big summer ahead of them as Lee Johnson gears up for his first full season and there is no doubt they need some new signings to lift the mood there.

Thomas has proven himself in the third tier over the past few years and would be a shrewd addition for the Black Cats.

However, Sunderland could struggle to get him if a Championship club comes in.