Doncaster Rovers remain in talks with Liam Ravenhill over a new deal, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers are trying to tie the youngster down to a new contract.

Ravenhill, who is 18 years old, was linked with a move to the Championship in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The teenager is the son of former Doncaster, Bradford City and Northampton Town midfielder Ricky Ravenhill and is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father.

He made his first-team debut for Donny in an FA Cup tie against FC United in November last year.

Ravenhill trained with their senior team last season and could fancy his chances of getting some minutes next term if they are able to keep hold of him.

The Northern Ireland youth international has a big decision to make on his future at the Keepmoat Stadium this summer.

Richie Wellens is gearing up for his first campaign in charge of Doncaster as they chose him as the man to replace Darren Moore.

He has made midfielder Ben Close his first signing this week after he joined on a free transfer from fellow League One side Portsmouth.

More acquisitions are expected to be on the way for the Yorkshire club and they will be hoping to strike a deal with Ravenhill as well to fend off any potential interest.