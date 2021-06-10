Burton Albion are poised to sign striker Louis Moult on a free transfer.

Burton Albion have ‘agreed a deal’ to snap him up at the end of the month, as per the Daily Record (0.8.06.21, 22.31).

Moult, who is 29-year-old, was released by Preston North End at the end of last season and is set to stay in England.

His former club Motherwell have been keen on luring him back to Scotland.

Moult spent four years on the books at Deepdale and managed eight goals in 40 matches for the Lilywhites.

He started his career at Stoke City and went on to make three appearances for their first-team.

The attacker had loan spells away as a youngster from the Potters with the likes of Bradford City, Mansfield Town, Accrington Stanley and Northampton Town.

Moult was later released and dropped into non-league for spells at Nuneaton and Wrexham before Motherwell signed him in 2015.

He was a hit in the Scottish Premiership and fired 50 goals in 98 games to earn a move to Preston.

Moult wasn’t quite a regular for the Lancashire side during his time there and will be looking to prove a point next season.

Burton are gearing up for another year in League One and he would be a decent coup for the Brewers.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side have delved into the transfer market to sign Omari Patrick and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson over recent days.