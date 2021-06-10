Ipswich Town are close to signing West Brom’s Rekeem Harper on a permanent deal, as per a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town are forking out around £500,000 to land him.

Harper, who is 21 years old, could be poised to leave West Brom after nine years on the books there.

The Tractor Boys have identified him as someone to boost their midfield department.

Harper joined the Baggies at the age of 12 and rose up through the academy of the Midlands side.

He was handed his first-team debut in August 2017 in a league fixture against AFC Bournemouth and has since played 39 more times for the club.

The ex-England youth international was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers during the 2017/18 season and played nine times for Tony Mowbray’s side whilst they were in League One.

West Brom let him leave for rivals Birmingham City in January and he spent the second-half of the last campaign in the Championship.

He played 18 times in all competitions for the Blues before heading back to the Hawthorns.

Harper signed a new three-year deal with the Baggies in 2019 but is now set to leave.

Ipswich are paying half a million to lure him to Portman Road as Paul Cook continues his recruitment drive.

The Tractor Boys have brought in Wes Burns and Lee Evans from Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic respectively this summer but many more signings are on the way.