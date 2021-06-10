Preston North End won’t be making a move for Cambridge United hotshot Paul Mullin, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Preston North End have been linked with a move for the striker over recent days.

However, the Championship side have poured cold water on speculation of him moving to Deepdale this summer.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He scored 34 goals in all competitions last term to fire Cambridge to promotion to League One.

The U’s have offered him a deal to stay for next season but he will be exploring other options right now.

The Sun on Sunday have reported Bristol Rovers want him, (09, 05, 21, page 59) as do Rotherham United (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest, as reported by Football Insider.

Mullin proved he could score goals in League Two in the last campaign and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in a higher division, wherever he will be.

Prior to his move to Cambridge last year, the Liverpudlian attacker had previously had spells at Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Preston are not in for him but that could pave the way for the likes of Rotherham, Bristol Rovers or Plymouth to swoop in.