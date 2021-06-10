Bolton Wanderers are looking for another left-back as well as Declan John this summer, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers would like some more competition in that position for next season.

The Trotters are gearing up for life back in League One next term and are expected to be busy over the next couple of months.

John is poised to make a permanent move to the University of Bolton Stadium after his impressive loan spell last term.

He has been released by Swansea City and is available on a free transfer.

However, he may not be the only left-back on his way to the North West with Ian Evatt sounding out other potential targets in that department as well.

Bolton have been linked with a move for Max Clark following his release by Hull City, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

There may well be competition for his signature, with fellow third tier outfit Fleetwood Town also said to be interested.

Clark, who is 25-years-old, moved back to England in January after a two-and-a-half year spell in Holland with Vitesse.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Hull and made 30 appearances for their first-team before moving abroad.

The ex-England youth international re-joined his hometown club last season but didn’t end up playing a game for the Tigers in the end.