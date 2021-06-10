Fulham boss Scott Parker is now reportedly unlikely to make the switch to Bournemouth, reports The Sun.

Fulham boss Parker was being strongly linked with a move to Championship rivals Bournemouth following his Fulham side’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Cherries had reportedly made him their no.1 target going into the summer with Jonathan Woodgate looking likely to depart, but their failure to progress through the Championship play-offs has ‘thrown a spanner in the works’.

Now, with two years left on his Fulham contract, Parker looks set to remain with the Whites despite previous reports suggesting he was tempted by the possibility of taking over at Bournemouth.

Parker did well to steer Fulham to an immediate return to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season but once again in the top flight, his side didn’t have enough to keep their head above water.

It’s a second relegation from the Premier League in three seasons but they’ll return into the second-tier as promotion contenders once again.