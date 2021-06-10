Barnsley are trying to sign Watford striker Stipe Perica.

Barnsley have made an offer in the region of £1.5 million for the attacker and are in ongoing negotiations over landing him, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Tykes have identified him as a replacement for Daryl Dike, who has gone back to Orlando City after his impressive loan spell.

Perica, who is 25-years-old, is likely to leave Watford following their promotion to the Premier League.

Read: Barnsley want Wales international

He joined the Hornets last summer from Udinese but only managed to score once in 18 games for the Hertfordshire club last season.

However, Barnsley are prepared to hand him another chance in the Championship next term and Valerien Ismael looks to mount another promotion push.

Perica started his career at Zadar in his native Croatia before Chelsea swooped to sign him as a youngster in 2013.

He spent three years on the books at Stamford Bridge, two of which he spent on loan at NEC Breda.

Udinese then snapped him up on a permanent basis and he managed 11 goals in 71 games for the Serie A side.

The forward also has loan spells at Frosinone, Kasimpasa and Royal Excel Mouscron before leaving for Watford.

Read: Barnsley ‘confident’ of keeping midfielder for next season

Perica wasn’t able to make much of an impact at Vicarage Road and has fallen out-of-favour now.

Barnsley are now trying to snap him up to boost their attacking options for next season.