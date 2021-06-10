Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien remains in talks with the club over extending his stay, but the midfielder linked with Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Preston has received ‘alternative offers’.

O’Nien, 27, sees his Sunderland contract expire at the end of this month.

The Englishman was last month linked with ‘multiple’ Championship clubs by Football Insider, including all of Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Preston North End.

Now though, a report from The Northern Echo suggests that O’Nien among a few other names at Sunderland have been in talks with the club over renewing their stay. but that they’ve all received ‘alternative offers’ from elsewhere.

O’Nien featured 40 times in League One last season, in what was his third term with the Black Cats.

He played an important role for Lee Johnson too, largely filling in defensively despite being a midfielder by trade.