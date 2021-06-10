Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is understood to have ‘received offers’ from elsewhere, as talks ramp up regarding his future at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland reportedly remain in contact with star striker Wyke with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

The 28-year-old netted 26 goals in 45 League One outings during the season just gone and following the Black Cats’ play-off exit, transfer links quickly heated up once again.

Previously, Wyke has been linked with a host of names including Celtic, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, with Ipswich Town having been mentioned of late too.

30-goal Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is attracting interest from Championship clubs ahead of the transfer window opening.

Understand Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Forest are all interested in Wyke – who is out of contract in June #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 26, 2021

Now though, a report from The Northern Echo claims that Wyke among other soon-to-be free agent names at Sunderland have received ‘alternative offers’ as the club works to extend their stays, going on to mention how their futures are ‘unclear’ at the moment.