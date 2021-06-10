Newcastle United and Southampton are monitoring Matt Grimes’ situation at Swansea City.

Reports (via ChronicleLive) have backed both Newcastle United and Southampton to make a summer move for Swansea City midfielder and captain Grimes.

The 25-year-old was again pivotal in his side’s eventual Championship play-off final finish, featuring 48 times across the regular season and the play-offs and scoring three goals.

Now though, reports back Grimes to seal a Premier League move after his Swans side fell short in the Championship play-offs for a second season running, with an £8million price tag being banded around.

It’s unsurprising to see some of the Swans’ star players starting to be linked away – their play-off disappointment is very real and after missing out for a second time it looks like many could follow Grimes out the door, including manager Steve Cooper.

He’s been linked with certain clubs this season, including Newcastle United at one point, though links to Crystal Palace have been more prominent of late.