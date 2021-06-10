Leeds United are being linked with a move for Fulham’s Harrison Reed.

Reed, 26, is a target of Leeds United’s after his positive showing in the Premier League last season, with Daily Mail linking the Fulham man to Elland Road.

The midfielder initially spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Fulham from Southampton and instantly became a fan favourite, signing permanently following their promotion last summer.

Reed went on to feature 31 times in the top flight for Fulham as they suffered a second relegation in three seasons but now, Daily Mail have backed Leeds United to make a move for Reed this summer.

He’s supposedly being lined up to play as Kalvin Phillips’ understudy at Elland Road.

After the Cottagers’ relegation they might be backed into a corner when it comes to selling some of their star names this summer and Reed is certainly one of those.

He’s become a really dogged midfielder who’s best suited to the Premier League, and able to compliment an attractive and fast-paced style of football as he did at Fulham last season.