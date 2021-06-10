Preston North End had a pretty fair-to-middling season last time out in the Sky Bet Championship – they finished in 13th place.

Preston fans will know that the team will need to be overhauled so that they can become a more dominant force in next season’s Championship campaign.

Those changes will need to come in this summer’s transfer window which opened today and runs until 11 pm on 31 August.

In fairness, the Lilywhites have started already with the capture of former Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay. Lindsay is a man well versed with the Lancashire club having spent the second half of last season on loan at Deepdale.

Lindsay: just needs games tweets Sun man Nixon

Whilst many Preston North End fans will have seen the impact Lindsay had when arriving on loan – 13 games and two goals – there will be some with doubts in their mind.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon isn’t one of those:

Big lad can play. Needs games to get sharper. https://t.co/IlDvn04Lvy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 9, 2021

Lindsay first broke through at Partick Thistle before leaving Scotland for Barnsley in July 2017. He was snapped up by Stoke City two years later for a fee thought to be in the region of £2m.

Since arriving at the Brittania Stadium, Lindsay has struggled for regular game time, making just 20 Championship appearances for the Potters in their 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Comment: Is Nixon right that games will make Lindsay a success?

Strangely, a player rated highly during his time at Oakwell with Barnsley was so underused after transferring to Stoke City. His two seasons at Barnsley – 90 appearances and three goals; at Stoke City just 23 appearances and two goals.

He showed glimpses of what he was capable of in those 13 games at Preston North End that has obviously convinced them to snap him up for next season.

Nixon is right, Lindsay needs a prolonged run of games so that he can get into his groove and really put together a string of consistent performances that highlight the potential that he showed when at Barnsley.

All in all, a shrewd move by Preston North End to land a player such as Lindsay so early in the summer window.