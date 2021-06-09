Swansea was a side who suffered the heartache of a play-off final loss as they were beaten at Wembley by Londoners Brentford.

Swansea City now has to put that behind them and look to the future and the summer transfer market as they think about rebuilding and reshaping their squad.

There is little doubt that a reshape will be undertaken and Wales Online reporter Ian Mitchelmore (tweet below) provides an update on a trio of Swans targets:

Swansea transfer update. Still showing interest in Kyle Joseph, Thomas Henry and Liam Walsh. Talks ongoing with Joseph. Henry could be too expensive, but permanent deal being eyed up. Walsh has interest from several clubs so looks to be down to the player's own wishes. #Swans — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) June 9, 2021

Mitchelmore on trio on Swansea radar

Wales Online’s Mitchelmore presents a mixed bag for Swans fans with his update on Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, Leuvaen’s prolific frontman Thomas Henry and Bristol City central midfielder Liam Walsh.

Whilst there is a sense of positivity and “talks ongoing” with Wigan’s Joseph, Mitchelmore presents a different picture with French striker Henry who he thinks “could be too expensive.”

The 6ft 3in striker hit 21 goals and provided six assists for Leuven in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League – including a hat-trick against Kortrijk in a run of 14 goals in 14 games.

That level of performance will likely have pushed his price up and comes on the back of a 15-goal/three-assist haul in Belgium’s second tier Proximus League the season before.

Former Everton youngster Walsh is to be released by Bristol City at the end of his current deal but Mitchelmore says that a number of clubs are also interested which could hinder the Swans chances of a capture.

Comment: Swansea need to get it right

After their close call this year in the Championship Play-Off Final, Swansea will be aware that they will need to get it as right as they can over the summer so they can push for promotion next season.

They will ant to get their plans in order as quickly as possible so that those arriving can gel with players already at the South Wales club as quickly as possible.

This trio of players will not be the last to be linked to Swansea City but the arrival of any of this trio would add to what is already available at the Liberty Stadium.