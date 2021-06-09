Blackpool will let Ethan Robson leave the club this summer, as per a report by Football Insider.

Blackpool will give the ‘green light’ for the midfielder to head out on loan for next season.

Robson, who is 24-years-old, is believed to be on the radar of Scottish Premiership duo Rangers and Motherwell.

Clubs in the Football League are also said to be keen on luring him away from Bloomfield Road.

Read: Blackpool keen on Nottingham Forest man

Robson helped Blackpool gain promotion to the Championship last season and made 37 appearances in all competitions for Neil Critchley’s side.

He only joined the Tangerines last summer but they could let him leave already.

The left-footed midfielder started his career at Sunderland and went on to play 14 times for the Black Cats.

He had loan spells away from the Stadium of Light at Dundee and Grimsby Town to gain experience before he was released last year.

Read: Blackpool-linked man in talks with Championship club

Blackpool swooped in for him and are now gearing up for life in the second tier. They have signed defender Reece James and goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw since sealing promotion.

Thoughts

Rangers will look to make it back-to-back league titles next season and Robson would be a shrewd signing for them.

However, you can’t rule out Motherwell right now as they may be able to offer him more game time than Steven Gerrard’s outfit.

I’m surprised that Blackpool will let him leave as he played plenty of games last season. However, if they bolster their midfield options with a couple of signings in that department this summer then he would fall down the pecking order.