Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal, as announced by their official club website.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

He has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Derby County over recent times, as reported by The Sun.

He has said: “I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal. We’ve had a couple of conversations towards the end of last season and it’s gone very smoothly. I am very happy to be here for another couple of years.”

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the next campaign (2022) so Ryan Lowe’s side will be relieved to have sorted out his future.

Jephcott started his career with spells in non-league at Wendron United and Helston Athletic before joining Plymouth in 2014.

He made his debut in a League One fixture against Burton Albion in 2018 despite still being an apprentice at the time. The Pilgrims decided to loan him out to Truro City for part of last season before they recalled him in January.

The Wales youth international scored seven goals in 14 games in the campaign before last to help Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two on points-per-game.

He has since adapted easily to life in League One and was a standout performer for Plymouth last season.