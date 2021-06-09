Leeds United went up as champions the season before last, carrying on improvements under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United were said to have a season of struggle ahead of them last time out after gliding to the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship title. The Whites responded to this with a hard-earned 9th-placed finish.

Now it’s a summer of taking stock and looking to rebuild and reshape as Bielsa looks to push the club to even greater heights.

According to the Daily Mail’s David Kent, one element of that reshape and restructure is set to be relegated Fulham midfielder, Harrison Reed.

Reed: the form that marked him out

Fulham was a side in a fight for much of last season in the Premier League and it showed week-in, week-out with their results.

Eventually, the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League at the first time of asking and face another Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Amidst the gloom of a relegation season, Harrison Reed stood out from those playing around him.

Reed only arrived last September at Craven Cottage, joining the London side from Premier League rivals Southampton after a successful loan deal at Scott Parker’s outfit.

Reed featured 31 times for Fulham in the Premier League last season, providing two assists against Crystal Palace and fellow relegated side West Brom.

Reed: Fulham’s ex-Southampton ace tracked by Bielsa’s Whites

Leeds United are known to be looking for players to bulk up their Premier League squad although they will not be looking to stuff it full – Bielsa prefers a pared-back squad at best.

Writing for the Mail Online portal, reporter Kent states that Leeds United “are among those who have tracked” Fulham midfielder Reed, adding that he is a player “attracting attention.”

Reed plays predominantly as a defensive midfielder and that is thought to be an area the Whites are looking to strengthen in by adding experience.

However, the Worthing-born midfielder also can move forward and play a more central midfield role showing that adaptation and versatility that Bielsa demands from his players.

Good first-team exposure at every team he has been with was topped with a consistent Premier League season despite relegation with Fulham.

Kent writes that Leeds United think that Reed would be an “excellent addition” to the squad that they are crafting over the summer as they look to consolidate last season’s impressive return to the Premier League.

Where or whether Leeds United move on with this tracking and interest in Harrison Reed remains to be seen but it could be one to watch over the coming weeks now the transfer window is open.