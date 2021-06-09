Leyton Orient have signed Darren Pratley on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Leyton Orient have brought in the experienced midfielder on a one-year deal.

Pratley, who is 36 years old, was released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season and has quickly found a new club.

He knows the new Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett from playing under him at Swansea City earlier in his career.

Pratley has said: “Kenny signed me 15 years ago at Swansea when I was 21. It was a no brainer. I’m delighted. This is a massive Club in the division. It’s a local Club to me and I’m happy to be here.”

The veteran was a regular for Charlton last season in League One and played 39 times for the London club in all competitions.

He joined the Addicks in 2018 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship in his first year.

Pratley played for Fulham and Brentford before Jackett signed him for Swansea in 2006. He went on to spend five years with the Welsh side before moving on to Bolton Wanderers.

The Londoner then played 203 times for the Trotters before his move to Charlton.

Leyton Orient have now snapped him up on a free transfer and he will inject plenty of experience into their squad for the next campaign.