Preston North End are set to allow goalkeeper Connor Ripley to leave the club this summer, according to The Lancashire Post.

Preston signed Ripley back in 2019 from Middlesbrough. However, he has only made 10 appearances since arriving with just three of those coming in the Championship. Across those 10 games he leaked 22 goals.

With Ripley having played second fiddle to Declan Rudd last season, he looks to be falling further down the pecking order with the recent pursuit of Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen. The Dane spent the second half of last season on loan at Deepdale.

When he departed Boro, the Teessiders included two specific clauses in Ripley’s contract. Then-manager Tony Pulis revealed that Middlesbrough have a ‘massive sell-on clause’ and the first option to re-sign the player in the future.

With Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer having left the club this month, Middlesbrough are looking to sign goalkeepers this transfer window.

Joe Lumley has already arrived from Queens Park Rangers, becoming the club’s first signing this summer. But with two shot stopper having left the Riverside, Boro boss Neil Warnock will be looking for at least one more new signing to slot in between the sticks.

Prior to making the switch to Lancashire, Ripley played three times in the Middlesbrough first-team, making his debut just 23 days after his 18th birthday. However, if he was to re-join his boyhood club, he would likely be playing second fiddle again, whereas he may be hoping for regular first-team football.