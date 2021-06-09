Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson is of ‘serious interest’ to Bristol City, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Oxford United could face a battle to keep hold of their defender amid interest from the Championship.

Bristol City have identified him as a potential summer addition but his price tag could be a sticking point.

The U’s are said to value him at £2 million plus which the Robins are unwilling to fork out.

Atkinson caught the eye for Oxford last season and helped them get into the League One Play-Offs.

Karl Robinson’s side snapped him up in January 2020 and he has made a total of 44 appearances for them since then.

He still has two years left on his contract at the Kassam Stadium so his current employers are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

Atkinson spent time during his childhood in France and played in the academy at Cannes. He then had a spell in England at non-league side Basingstoke Town before he was signed by Fulham in 2017.

Atkinson spent two years on the books at Craven Cottage but left in 2019 and joined Eastleigh after a loan spell at Braintree Town.

He was a hit in the National League and was lured back up to the Football League by Oxford after just half a season.

Atkinson has turned into a huge player for the U’s but is a ‘serious’ target for Bristol City.