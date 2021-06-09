Bristol City are not believed to be in for QPR winger Albert Adomah, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City have been linked with the experienced wide man recently but there has been ‘zero contact’ from them.

Adomah, who is 33 years old, is said to be a target for the Robins along with the likes of Ipswich Town, Derby County, Luton Town and Birmingham City, as reported by Football League World.

However, it appears Bristol City can be chalked off that list of clubs for now.

Adomah has already played for the Robins from 2010 to 2013 after they signed him from Barnet earlier in his career.

The ex-Ghana international made 136 appearances for the Ashton Gate club and chipped in with 17 goals.

Spells at Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City have since followed on for him.

He joined QPR last summer and still has another year left on his contract with the London club.

Adomah made 32 appearances for the Hoops last term under Mark Warburton but is being linked with a premature departure.

Bristol City are not said to be interested in him at this stage which could open the door for the likes of Luton, Birmingham or Derby to swoop in.

QPR could alternatively decide to keep hold of him for the remaining year of his contract as competition and depth.