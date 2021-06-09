Nigel Adkins’ long-serving assistant Andy Crosby has joined Port Vale on a permanent basis.

The 48-year-old will remain as Darrell Clarke’s number two at Vale Park, as announced by their official club website.

Crosby has worked with Charlton Athletic boss Adkins at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City in the past.

However, he won’t be linking up with him at the Valley for next season having made the move to Port Vale.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday talks with Charlton Athletic target progressing well

Vale boss Clarke has said: “I am absolutely delighted that Andy will be joining us permanently as Assistant Manager. When I first came to the football club it was always my intention to work with somebody different – I think it freshens you up as a manager.”

Crosby left Hull alongside Adkins when they last worked together at the KCOM Stadium and has since worked in the youth set-up at Northern Ireland.

Charlton kept hold of assistant Johnnie Jackson despite whispers he could have headed out the exit door alongside Lee Bowyer earlier this year.

The Addicks also promoted Jason Euell from his role as Under-23s boss so Adkins already has his backroom staff in place for next season.

Read: Charlton Athletic joined by Ipswich Town in race for goalkeeper

Many would have thought Crosby would have been on his way to the London- especially having worked with Adkins at five clubs in the past.

However, for one reason or another they will not be working together at Charlton and have gone their separate ways for now.