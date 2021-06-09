Middlesbrough could potentially use midfielder Lewis Wing as ‘bait’ in their pursuit of Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a striker this summer and have prioritised the position after the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. There could be further exits too, with Chuba Akpom also linked with a move away from the club.

One player they have identified as a potential new signing is Rotherham United forward Michael Smith. The Millers suffered relegation down to League One last season and are tempted to cash in on some of their prized assets. Bristol City are also keen on the striker.

With Rotherham keen to re-sign Lewis Wing this summer following a successful loan spell last season, Middlesbrough are looking to use the midfielder as a makeweight to ‘manoeuvre themselves into pole position’ to sign Smith in the current transfer window.

As reported on The72 earlier today, Rotherham do now face competition from Hull City and Peterborough United, but if they are willing to part with Smith, this could certainly sweeten the deal for Paul Warne’s side.

The Millers talisman managed to score 10 times last season, whilst also registering a further four assists in 44 games, 34 of which were starts. It is believed Warnock is an admirer of Smith and so is keen to pursue a deal to bring him to the Riverside in the coming months.

Middlesbrough are also keeping a close eye on other strikers, with the likes of free agent Famara Diedhiou, Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, Cambridge United’s Paul Mullin, and Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke amongst others.