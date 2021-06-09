Derby County-linked midfielder Josh Bowler is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Blackpool, reports TEAMtalk.

Bowler, 22, is set to be released by Everton at the end of this month.

He was linked with a move to Derby County earlier in the week but now TEAMtalk report that Blackpool have ‘won the race’ to sign the Englishman on a free transfer, with a medical set to take place.

Formerly of QPR, Bowler secured a £1.5million transfer to Everton ahead of the 2017/18 season but after three seasons at the club, the 2019/20 being spent on loan at Hull City, he’s set to be released by the Toffees.

He’s been a prolific name for the club’s development side but never made his Premier League bow for the club.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County could see themselves being beaten to a lot of transfer targets in the summer months.

The club continues to find itself in takeover limbo following the collapse of Erik Alonso’s supposed bid, and having narrowly avoided relegation last term they might find it difficult to attract their priority transfer targets.

Bowler at 22-years-old really needs to have a lot more experience under his belt than he already has. Perhaps his move to Everton from QPR came too soon in his career but he looks to be nearing an exciting opportunity with Blackpool.

The Tangerines confirmed the signing of Reece James yesterday and the addition of Bowler could make them a surprise package in the Championship next season.

As for Derby, they really need to see some players across the line this summer as to give themselves a more comfortable season in the second-tier.