Rotherham United face competition from Championship new boys Hull City and Peterborough United for Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing, according to Football league World.

Rotherham United had Wing on loan for a short spell in the second half of last season, with the Middlesbrough man impressing. During his 20 games for the Millers, the midfielder managed to score two and assist two. But he couldn’t prevent the club slipping down into League One.

The 25-year-old is likely to depart Middlesbrough next season, given the plethora of midfield options ahead of him in the pecking order and the rumoured pursuit of Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

At the Riverside he is in direct competition with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, George Saville, and Marcus Tavernier. Whilst there were also opportunities for youngsters Connor Malley and Hayden Hackney too.

With Wing having enjoyed his spell at Rotherham, this could well be an option. However, if he wants to continue playing at Championship level, both Hull City and Peterborough United could provide a more practical option.

Following their promotions from the third tier, both Hull and Posh are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the pitch. Wing has proven he can play at this level and so is not short of admirers.

However, previously Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock did suggest that the midfielder would be given an opportunity to impress in pre-season. He stated that he ‘will come back and train’ with Boro and that ‘someone always surprises you in pre-season but you just have to have an open mind’, suggesting Wing could indeed be that surprise package.