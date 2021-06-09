Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor is a target of Stoke City’s report Mirror Football.

Taylor, 31, endured a torrid first season with Nottingham Forest. The former Charlton Athletic man netted just four goals in 39 Championship outings for the Reds and is now being linked with a move to Stoke City.

Mirror Football report that the Potters will ‘open talks’ with the Montserrat striker, with Forest ‘willing to listen to offers’ amid a ‘major re-shuffle’ at the club.

Having proved so prolific in League One for the Addicks, Taylor would start the 2019/20 Championship season in a similar vein before picking up a knee injury.

He would eventually seal a controversial exit from the club and landed at Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

Chris Hughton’s side eventually placed 17th in the Championship after what was an arduous season. Sabri Lamouchi started the campaign in the dugout but was quickly ousted and replaced by the former Brighton boss Hughton, who’s since received mixed reviews.

His football often makes for painful viewing but he guided the club away from relegation which at one point last term looked a genuine possibility for Forest.

A clear out is much-needed and Taylor might be a good place to start.

He’ll be a high-earner at the club and after his misfire season it wouldn’t be surprising to see him moved on in the summer, but it depends on whether any clubs can meet his demands, and whether they’d want to take the risk of a striker who scored just four goals in the Championship last season.

Taylor though has shown in the past that he’s a really prolific striker and so the risk does have its potential reward.