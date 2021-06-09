According to The Mail Online, former-Preston North End and Middlesbrough loanee Lukas Nmecha is rated at a whopping £15 million by his current club Manchester City.

Following a successful spell abroad with Anderlecht in the Belgian First Division A, in which he scored 18 goals in 37 games, it has seen his transfer value sky rocket.

He has certainly come a long way since his Championship loan moves with both Preston North End and Middlesbrough. In a combined 52 games for the two sides he found the net on just four occasions, all of which came for Preston.

He joined the Lilywhites in the summer of 2018 and played 41 games for the club. Nmecha was primarily used as a centre forward and although finding the net just four times, he did manage to notch eight assists across the campaign.

However, his move to Teesside was far less productive. He was one of five January signings for Jonathan Woodgate’s Middlesbrough and failed to score or assist in all 11 appearances. He was used out wide and as a second striker, often playing off the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

The report states that Manchester City are looking to generate at least £70 million in sales this summer and will see several fringe players depart the Etihad Stadium, with Nmecha being a huge chunk of that figure.

Thoughts

It is almost unthinkable for the Lukas Nmecha that plied his trade for Middlesbrough to one day be worth £15 million. But one good season can make all the difference and the 22-year-old is testament to that.

He will not be short of admirers and will likely depart for pastures new this summer. However, this time around he will definitely, yet surprisingly, be out of the price range of most clubs in the English second tier.