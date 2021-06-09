Jonny Williams has admitted he is was surprised after his release by Cardiff City, as per a report by London News Online.

The Wales international was shown the door by Cardiff City at the end of the past campaign.

Williams, who is 27 years old, is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

The attacking midfielder only joined the Bluebirds in February from Charlton Athletic but Mick McCarthy’s side have chosen against keeping him.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday talks with Charlton Athletic target progressing well

Williams has said: “Originally, I thought I was staying, at the end of the season. So it came as a bit of a surprise to me, but then football doesn’t surprise much any more; I’ve been in the game for 10 years now and had lots of ups and downs.

“I’m a free agent again and I’ll keep fighting on and enjoying the game, wherever it may be. I wasn’t completely told what happened [at Cardiff] but at the end of the day, I hadn’t signed and someone’s taken a decision on that front so that’s that. I’ll move on and see what happens.”

Williams made eight appearances for Cardiff last term after playing 21 times for Charlton during the first half of the season.

Read: Cardiff City-linked man locked in talks with Derby County

He had been with the Addicks since 2019 and played 66 games for them altogether, having previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

Williams will be looking to put himself in the shop window on international duty with Wales at the Euros.

He will be looking to get plenty of game time and his country will be facing Switzerland, Italy and Turkey in their group.