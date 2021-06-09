Blackburn Rovers have no interest in signing Kyle Lafferty this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for the free agent over the past couple of days but are not looking to land him.

Lafferty, who is 33 years old, is weighing up his next move after leaving Kilmarnock.

Football League World named Blackburn as a club who they believe are looking at the Northern Ireland international, along with Derby County, Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic.

Lafferty put himself in the shop window with an impressive spell at Kilmarnock last season – where he managed 13 goals in 13 games in all competitions.

He is a well-travelled attacker who started his career at Burnley before breaking into their first-team to earn a move to Rangers in 2008.

He spent four years at Ibrox during his first spell there before stints at Sion and Palermo.

Norwich City lured him back to England in 2014 and he was part of their side promoted to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Lafferty left Carrow Road and had spells all over the place with Caykur Rizespor, Birmingham, Hearts, Rangers and Sarpsbourg before Sunderland handed him a deal during the 2019/20 campaign under Jack Ross.

His time at the Stadium of Light was short lived and he found himself back up in Scotland last term.

Blackburn have been linked with him now but are not in for him.