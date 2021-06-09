Nottingham Forest often found themselves lacking any real pace in their attack last season, but Stoke City loanee Rabbi Matondo might give them that pace injection they need going into the 2021/22 campaign.

Nottingham Forest ended a miserable season with a equally miserable 17th-place finish in the Championship.

Chris Hughton steered the club clear of relegation in the end but matches made for torrid viewing and this summer, Hughton will need to recruit well as to avoid a repeat of last season.

Forest ended the campaign as the Championship’s joint-second lowest scorers with just 37 goals in their 46 league outings.

The likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban has misfire seasons in front of goal and to make attacking matters worse, Hughton looks set to say goodbye to Sammy Ameobi at the end of his contract this month with several loan names in Anthony Knockaert, Luke Freeman and Filip Krovinovic set to return to their parent clubs.

It’s going to leave Hughton extremely light in attacking numbers next season. Expect loan moves to be at the fore of their summer transfer plans as a result and one man available for loan, and having spent the last season in the Championship is Matondo.

The Schalke ace is reportedly set for another loan move next season after missing out on joining Wales’ Euro 2020 squad.

Stoke are said to be keen on a return for the 20-year-old, who managed just the one goal in 10 Championship outings for the Potters.

Though he undoubtedly struggled, he arrived at the country during what was an anomalous season without fans and also arrived injured.

But he started the final three games of the season for Stoke and showed some glimpses of a really talented player – he’s got that turn of speed which is so necessary in the Championship and often at times for Forest last season, was nowhere to be seen.

A move that could potentially work but if Forest want to tempt him to the City Ground then they’d need to act fast.