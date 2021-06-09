West Brom are reportedly ‘close’ to appointing former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

West Brom look set to replace Sam Allardyce with former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner, who guided the club to promotion into the Premier League back in 2017.

Since, he’s been at Schalke where he endured a tough tenure, lasting just 40 games and leaving with a win percentage of 30%.

Schalke were eventually relegated in April but Wagner was sacked back in September, and now he looks poised for return to English football with West Brom.

It’s an appointment that’s splitting opinion among Baggies fans.

Wagner obviously did well with Huddersfield Town to not only get them promoted but to keep them in the top flight for a season as well.

But that remains his sole experience in English football and his recent showing in Germany doesn’t bode well for West Brom.

See how these Baggies fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

So in the space of 12 months we have gone from Bilic to Fat Sam to Wagner, that’s one hell of a downgrade!! — Stuart Costigan (@stucost) June 8, 2021

Back to 15 000 fans at the Hawthorns for next season until he gets the sack , probably by November — Chunkharris (@chunkharris1) June 9, 2021

Worst appointment since Alan Irvine — Mark Davies (@tambag94) June 8, 2021

Please tell me this is a wind up … — MUWBA 4 EVER (@MUWBA_4_EVER) June 8, 2021

Call it what it is Joe, and absolutely disgraceful appointment — Kial Jackson (@KialWBA) June 8, 2021

That’s me finished with them — Ronnie (@Ronnie96261839) June 8, 2021