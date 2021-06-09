Sheffield Wednesday’s talks with Charles Hagan are ‘progressing well’, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to keep hold of the youngster for next season.

Hagan, who is 19-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is believed to be keen on staying at Hillsborough.

His uncertain situation has alerted the attention of clubs elsewhere, with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Brentford and Stoke City linked over recent times.

Hagan started his career in the academy at Chelsea but moved up north to Sheffield Wednesday in 2018.

The forward has since been a key player for the Owls at youth levels and made his first and only first-team appearance for the Yorkshire club last year in a cup game against Fulham.

He is in discussions over staying at the club beyond the expiration of his current deal and keeping hold of him would be a boost going into next season for Darren Moore’s side.

Wednesday are preparing for life in League One and have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to mount an immediate promotion push next term.

Hagan is someone who will fancy his chances of getting some game time in the third tier and will give the Owls more options and depth up top.

Charlton have been linked along with a couple of others but it appears the youngster may well be staying where he is.